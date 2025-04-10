Wike’s political ambition in Rivers ‘dangerous and provocative’ —Ex-gov Ada George

Former Governor of Rivers State and elder statesman, Chief Rufus Ada George, has accused the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, of orchestrating the political unrest currently gripping the state.

He warned that the minister’s alleged interference, particularly in the appointment of unelected administrators across the state’s 23 local government councils, poses a serious threat to democratic governance.

Speaking during a press conference in Port Harcourt on Wednesday, Ada George, who now chairs the Rivers Elders and Leaders Forum, called the unfolding events “dangerous and provocative,” and claimed they were driven by the minister’s personal political ambitions.

“The FCT Minister is the architect of all these things,” the former governor said. “He failed to impose his will and now seeks to ignite chaos. Enough is enough. We will not allow him to set Rivers State ablaze anymore.”

According to Ada George, Wike’s visit to the state on Monday, May 7—just days before the controversial appointment of sole administrators—raises questions about his role in the crisis. The administrators were appointed in place of elected officials, a move that the former governor described as unconstitutional and a direct affront to Nigeria’s democratic values.

“The appointment of sole administrators is unconstitutional,” he stressed. “There are clear legal frameworks for constituting local government leadership. This action undermines the democratic process and the will of the people.”

He added that while the Rivers Elders and Leaders Forum is committed to pursuing peace and dialogue, it would not remain passive in the face of what he described as deliberate destabilization.

“We cannot resort to violence, but we will resist any attempt to disorganize or destroy this state,” he said firmly.

Ada George also expressed disappointment in what he described as a missed opportunity for peacebuilding. “We had hoped the minister would engage stakeholders constructively, not escalate tensions,” he said.

Appealing for restraint from all sides, he invoked the words of Nigeria’s first president, Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe: “Surulere, Surulere,” meaning patience and calm. “I borrow the wise counsel of Dr. Azikiwe in asking everyone involved in these activities to be patient and seek peace.”

