Wikipedia redesigns website, first time in over ten years. 2 other stories and a trivia

1. Wikipedia redesigns website first in over ten years

Wikimedia Foundation, the organization overseeing the Wikipedia project, has announced revising the interface of its content encyclopedia.

Wikimedia foundation disclosed the development on its official page on Thursday.

The revision is the first time in over ten years for the platform.

Wikipedia, one of the top 10 most popular websites in the world, is a resource utilized by billions of people each month.

“It has been 12 years since the current default Wikimedia skin (Vector) was deployed. Over the last decade, the interface has been enriched with extensions, gadgets, and user scripts,” the statement read.

Of the many subtle changes is an updated table of contents section for Wikipedia articles and other design changes for a better reading experience.

Tech Trivia: Which of the following is a rational number?

A. π

B. √2

C. √5

D. 7/8

Answer: see end of post

2. Google to launch AirTag clone, grogu, to track devices

Google will be the recent Big-Tech corporation to release a Bluetooth tracker, following in the footsteps of Tile, Apple, and Samsung.

Read also:2023: Google launches Nigerian elections info web portal

This was reported by Android researcher, Kuba Wojciechowski, who disclosed ‘grogu’ on his official Twitter handle.

Wojciechowski spotted code for a Google first-party Bluetooth tracker codenamed ‘Grogu.’

I have recently found references that show that Google's working on support for locator tags in Fast Pair – see the linked thread for more info. https://t.co/8tvlWaHQpv Now it turns out Google's working on a first party tracker too! — Kuba Wojciechowski⚡ (@Za_Raczke) January 16, 2023

Ripples Nigeria gathered that grogu would reportedly include an onboard speaker, as well as support for Bluetooth Low Energy and ultra-wideband (UWB).

Wojciechowski disclosed that Google is working with chipset makers to help them support Fast Pair.

Although there aren’t any specifics yet, we may anticipate that Google’s tracker will function similarly to its rivals.

3. Twitter Blue now cost-equal to iOS on Android

Twitter has made its premium package (Twitter blue) available to Android users at the same price as iOS.

This development was revealed on the company’s official website on Thursday.

According to the website, Individuals will now have to pay $11 per month to buy the Twitter Blue plan through Android.

Ripples Nigeria understands that the price is greater than the $8 deal for people who subscribe through a web browser, just like it is on iOS.

Recall that the Microblogging platform recently expanded its Twitter Blue subscription service to Japan.

With a presence now in the US, the UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan, Elon Musk probably wants to avoid paying Google fees for in-app purchases (as they did with Apple).

Trivia Answer: 7/8 Rational Number

A rational number is any number that can be expressed as a ratio of two integers (hence the name “rational”).

It can be written as a fraction in which the top number (numerator) is divided by the bottom number (denominator).

By Kayode Hamsat

