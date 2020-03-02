Wilder, Fury set for another rematch, as Joshua to fight Pulev on June 20

British heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua will fight Kubrat Pulev to defend his titles at the Tottenham Stadium on June 20, 2020.

38-year-old Bulgarian Pulev is the mandatory IBF challenger to take on Joshua, and says he is “happy to have the opportunity to show the world how strong I really am.”

Joshua, who regained the WBA, IBF and WBO titles with victory over Andy Ruiz Jr. in Saudi Arabia last December, will be fighting in the UK for the first time since beating Alexander Povetkin at Wembley in September 2018.

Meanwhile, Deontay Wilder has triggered a rematch clause, to fight Briton Tyson Fury for a third time.

The 34-year-old American lost the WBC championship belt to Fury on March 22 after he was stopped in the seventh round in a thrilling Las Vegas match. Both fighters had fought to a draw in December 2018.

Wilder vs Fury III will take place before ‘before Olympics, in July’ according to promoter Bob Arum on Monday.

The American had 30 days to call a rematch and Arum, Fury’s US promoter, says he has been “formally notified” by Wilder’s team that they are doing so.

The fight will happen before any potential bout between the winner and Joshua.

