Wildfire breaks out in Tunisia’s North-East

Huge wildfires have broken out in the Hammam-Lif town in the North-East province of Ben Arous, Tunisia.

The incident occurred a few days after similar wildfires gutted over 6,600 forests in neighbouring Morocco.

Local media reports that the fire which started in the early hours of Tuesday, ravaged a large part of the nearby Mount Boukornine, one of the most famous mountains in Tunisia.

READ ALSO: Six African migrants dead, 30 missing, after boat sinks off Tunisian coast

Reports said it took firefighters several hours to control the fire and stop its spread.

However, no life was lost in the incident.

Local authorities called on the national army to despatch security operatives to the affected areas to help local firefighters and safety officers to quell the fire.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now