Will Burna Boy win the Grammy? Does Davido have a 4th babymama? All the trending gists you don’t want to miss

BURNA BOY

All eyes will be on Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy on Sunday at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards as many will be hoping to see him win the prestigious award.

Burna Boy’s album ‘African Giant’ has been nominated in the same ‘World Music Album’ category with Grammy Award winner, Angelique Kidjo’s CELIA; GECE by Altin Gün, WHAT HEAT by Bokanté & Metropole Orkest Conducted By Jules Buckley and FANM D’AYITI by Nathalie Joachim With Spektral Quartet.

However, the singer may have given a hint that he may emerge winner of the award judging by his latest post on Twitter which is making everyone wonder if he has won a Grammy already.

The music star took to his Twitter page on Friday, January 24, 2020, where he posted a tweet which kind of gives the notion that he might have already won the Grammy for the category he was nominated for.

“Can you keep a secret?” Burna Boy tweeted ahead of the music award which will be hosted by American singer, Alicia Keys.

OBANIKORO

Despite the many political challenges he has been made to contend with in the past, Senator Musiliu Obanikoro who is described in some quarters as a cat with nine lives, is set to break new boundaries politically.

Celebrity Gist can reveal that the former Nigerian Ambassador to Ghana is getting ready for another political sojourn as he has thrown his hat into the ring for the Lagos West Senatorial District seat in the coming 2023 general elections.

Reports say the former Lagos Island LG boss, commissioner, senator, ambassador and minister is leaving no stone unturned to ensure that he clinches the Lagos West Senatorial District seat in 2023 with plans already underway to achieve his aim.

SEYI TINUBU

The hard working and fun loving Chairman of Loatsad Promomedia, Seyi Tinubu has been honoured for his hard work and groundbreaking achievements in the sphere of advertising.

Seyi was recently honoured by an organisation based in Ghana known as the Chartered Institute of Public Resources Managers and Politics which inducted him into its 2020 Fellowship Hall of Fame of the organization.

Moments after he was inducted into the Hall of Fame, Dr. Richard Kpoku-Aquarte, a senior official of the institute described Seyi as a pace setter media innovator, a multi-dimensional business executive of unparalleled distinction and a boardroom strategist.

ODIA OFEIMUN

Nigerian poet, playwright, essayist, drama producer and publisher, Odia Ofeimun will turn 70 in two months’ time and reports say there are grand plans to celebrate him.

We gather that a committee of writers, critics and culture enthusiasts will be organising a conference and Festival, laid out in 19 sections, for Odia Ofeimun when he officially clocks 70 come March 16.

According to the convener, Wumi Raji, Associate Professor of Drama at the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Nigeria, “The conference takes as its focus, the entire gamut of Odia Ofeimun’s creative, critical, journalistic and intellectual writings.”

DAVIDO & CHIOMA

The misunderstanding between David Adeleke aka ‘Omo Baba Olowo’ and his fiancé Chioma seems to have snowballed into another dimension after the CEO of Golden Records Entertainment, King Patrick, accused her (Chioma) of being Peruzzi’s one-time side chick,

Celebrity Gist can confirm that a fresh feud is brewing between the pair after a publication by Gistlover accused Davido of having another baby mama on the way but claimed that the yet-to-be identified lady was paid handsomely to keep quiet about her pregnancy.

The gist was further fueled after another US-based Instagram influencer, Rilimillz, also claimed that the 4th baby mama is a lady based in Atlanta that the hip-pop star has been cheating on Chioma with.

ADENIYI JOHNSON & MERCY AIGBE

Nollywood actor Adeniyi Johnson has recounted how he felt when the star actress, Funke Akindele told him he would be kissing Mercy Aigbe in a movie.

The actor who was once married to actress Toyin Aimakhu said that he had attended an audition for the movie, ‘The Return of Jenifa’ and luckily he was picked and later told that he would be kissing Mercy Aigbe in one of the scenes of the movie.

Johnson said he was shocked and jittery after he was told about the movie scene by Funke Akindele mainly because Mercy Aigbe gave him his first big break in the movie industry.

Johnson who revealed this during the birthday celebration held for Mercy Aigbe recently said that he had to check if his breath didn’t smell. “I had to check my breath every now and then. She (Aigbe) acted the role of my girlfriend in ‘The Return of Jenifa’.

UBI FRANKLIN

Serial entrepreneur, Ubi Franklin was recently appointed as a special adviser on tourism to the Cross River State Governor Ben Ayade with many of the opinion that he got the role on account of his popularity.

However, Ubi Franklin has debunked the view stating that he has a lot of experience in tourism as he has been involved in hospitality and entertainment in the last couple of years.

According to the MMMG boss who doesn’t subscribe to the argument that entertainers don’t make good managers, said everybody has his own calling and the fact that he has succeeded as businessman makes him qualified for the job.

MERCY BBNAIJA

Months after emerging as the winner of Big Brother Naija 2019 reality TV show, Mercy Eke, has landed her first Nollywood movie role as she is set to feature in a movie produced by Nigerian actress, Toyin Abraham, titled `Fate of Alakada’.

The development was made known on the Instagram page of Toyin Aimakhu @ toyin_abraham, while she was appreciating the reality TV star, Mercy Eke for coming onset.

“Thanks to my darling BBNaija winner @official_mercyeke for coming onset, Fam watch out for @official_mercyeke in the movie ‘Fate of Alakada’ in cinemas 10th April 2020,” Mercy Aigbe wrote on the social media platform.

