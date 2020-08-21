Will EFCC probe Tinubu, as Omokri’s petition on change.org gathers 10,000 signatures?

A former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has said he is waiting for Asiwaju Bola Tinubu’s response to a corruption petition he filed against him.

Omokri filed the petition against the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Change.org, accusing him of corruption and called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to probe him.

A media report quoted Tinubu’s aide, Tunde Rahman as responding to the development by saying that the APC leader would react to the petition by Omokri.

In his reaction to Rahman’s reponse, Omokri wrote on his Twitter handle, @renoomokri:

READ ALSO: Under Jonathan there was corruption, but in Buhari’s govt corruption is official —Omokri

“Dear Bola @AsiwajuTinubu,

I am waiting for you. We are all also waiting to see if the @OfficialEFCC will do the right thing by investigating you for money laundering.

“We can’t be intimidated. We are stakeholders in this country.”

A visit to Change.org before this report was filed showed the petition against Tinubu by Omokri had received over 10,900 signatures within three hours.

It remains to be seen, if the anti-graft agency would respond to the calls based on the petition.

Join the conversation

Opinions