Will Smith confesses he once had a urge to kill his father

American actor Will Smith has revealed that he once had an intent to murder his father so he could “avenge” the torture his mother suffered.

The veteran Hollywood actor revealed this in his new memoir “Me”.

In excerpts which were published on People, the actor revealed the fraught setting of his early life in Philadelphia with his father, Willard Carroll Smith Sr., and mother Caroline Bright, and how it affected his later life with his father, whom he cared for while he was battling cancer.

The actor’s parents eventually split when he was a teen and got divorced in 2000.

Recounting how he contemplated ending his father’s life, Smith wrote;

“One night, as I delicately wheeled him from his bedroom toward the bathroom, a darkness arose within me. The path between the two rooms goes past the top of the stairs. As a child I’d always told myself that I would one day avenge my mother.

“I paused at the top of the stairs. I could shove him down, and easily get away with it. As the decades of pain, anger, and resentment coursed then receded, I shook my head and proceeded to wheel Daddio to the bathroom.”

Smith’s father died in 2016.

