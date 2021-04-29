Will Smith's daughter, Willow, comes out as polyamorous (VIDEO) | Ripples Nigeria

Willow Smith, the daughter of Hollywood actor and singer, Will Smith has come out as polyamorous to her mum, Jada Pinkett-Smith, and grandmother on The Red Table Talk.

The 20-year-old daughter of the American actors opened up on Wednesday during a discussion with her mother and grandmother.

Specifically, polyamory is the practice of engaging in multiple romantic relationships, with the consent of all the people involved.

However, Willow noted that she can’t see herself “going past two partners.”

Willow said on her mum’s Facebook show Red Table Talk:

READ ALSO: Will Smith in talks to seal deal for Bad Boy 3

“With polyamory, I feel like the main foundation is the freedom to be able to create a relationship style that works for you and not just stepping into monogamy because that’s what everyone around you says is the right thing to do.

“So I was like, how can I structure the way that I approach relationships with that in mind? Also, doing research into polyamory, the main reasons why monogamous relationships – or why marriage – why divorces happen is infidelity.”

Willow, who practices ethical non-monogamy, received support from her mother but was met with resistance from her grandmother.

Watch the session below.

Join the conversation

Opinions