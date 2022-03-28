Will Smith’s son, Jaden, reacts after his father slapped comedian Chris Rock for making joke about his mum

American actor Jaden Smith has applauded his father, Will Smith after he smacked the face of comedian Chris Rock for making a joke about his mother Jada Pinkett-Smith at the recently concluded Oscars Award ceremony on Sunday, March 27.

Ripples Nigeria reported that the veteran actor Will Smith slapped Rock’s face on the Oscars stage after mocking his wife’s bald head.

A visibly livid Smith reprimanded the comedian after he slapped his face. He told Chris Rock to never make a joke about his wife.

Reacting to the incident, Jaden wrote on his Twitter platform, “And that’s how we do it.”

Opinions

