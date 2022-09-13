International
William Ruto sworn in as Kenya’s fifth president
Former Kenyan Vice President, William Ruto has been sworn in as the East African country’s fifth President, succeeding Uhuru Kenyatta in a smooth inauguration held on Tuesday at the Kasarani International Stadium in Nairobi.
The event witnessed by over 20 heads of states and diplomats in Africa and around the world, saw Ruto taking the Oath of Office along with his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, administered by the country’s Chief Justice Martha Koome, and Judiciary Registrar, Anne Amadi.
Read also:VP Osinbajo in Kenya for inauguration of President-elect, Ruto
Some of the Presidents who graced the occasion included Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni, Tanzania President Samia Suluhu, Rwanda president Paul Kagame, Ethiopia Prime Minister Abiy Mohammed, and Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, among others.
The swearing-in and inauguration of Ruto also saw Kenyatta handing over the country’s instruments of power to his successor.
Among the items Ruto received from his predecessor were an edition of the Kenya Constitution 2010 and the ceremonial military sword, which signifies that the bearer of the sword is the Commander in Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces.
