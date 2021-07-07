Sports
Wimbledon: Djokovic now two wins from record-equaling 20th Grand Slam title
World number one and Wimbledon defending champion, Novak Djokovic has secured a semifinal spot after cruising past Marton Fucsovics on Wednesday.
The 34-year-old Serb, who is looking to seal a 20th major singles title, defeated 29-year-old Fucsovics 6-3 6-4 6-4 to advance.
Djokovic will now play Canadian 10th seed Denis Shapovalov, who beat Russian 25th seed Karen Khachanov, on Friday in the semis.
Djokovic won the French Open last month to seal a 19th Grand Slam title, and is now two wins from a record-equalling 20th men’s major.
Read Also: BREAKING… Djokovic wins French Open final to clinch 19th Grand Slam title
The tally is currently jointly held by Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, with Federer also in the race for the Wimbledon title as he faces Hubert Hurkacz in another quarterfinal clash on Wednesday.
“It was a solid performance,” said Djokovic, who recorded his 100th career win on a grass court.
“I started off extremely well, there were not too many things wrong in the first six games.
“Then, one break of serve in the second and third sets were enough. Credit to Marton for hanging in there.”
Five-time champion Djokovic has dropped only one set on his way to the last four.
