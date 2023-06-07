Windstorm kills two, destroys 20 houses in Jigawa communities

A Windstorm in the early hours of Monday killed two persons and destroyed 20 houses in two communities of Ringim local government area of Jigawa State.

The incident occurred in Larabawa and Hambarawa communities.

One of the victims, Aminu Hadi, urged wealthy individuals, organisations, and government to come to their aid.

The Chairman of Ringim LGA, Alhaji Shehu Sule-udi, who confirmed the news to journalists on Wednesday, described the incident as unfortunate and promised to assist the victims.

