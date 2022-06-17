Winner of APC senatorial ticket in Yobe North, Machina, protests removal of name for Lawan in INEC list

A member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Yobe State, Bashir Sherrif Machina has condemned the removal of his name on the list submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by the party.

The party submitted the list of candidates cleared for the 2023 general elections to INEC on Friday.

However, the name of Machina, who won the party’s ticket for the Yobe North Senatorial District, was replaced with that of the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, in the list submitted to the commission.

He won the senatorial ticket while Lawan was pursuing the party’s presidential ticket for next year’s election.

In a statement in Damaturu, Machina described the action taken by the party as unconstitutional and inhumane.

He said: “I remain the candidate of the APC Yobe North senatorial zone as duly elected. I did not withdraw for anybody and I will not withdraw because as a matter of fact it is a mandate given to me by members of our great party, the delegates. So surreptitiously removing my name, I consider (it) as very undemocratic, illegal and of course inhuman.

“I will take measures by first appealing to my party that if this action was truly done, it should be corrected, possibly if it was erroneously done. And it was deliberately done, we are actually seeking redress from the National Working Committee of our party under the leadership of Senator Abdullahi Adamu. I remain the candidate.”

