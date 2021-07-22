Winners Chapel’s Bishop Oyedepo describes sacked pastors as ‘unfruitful, blatant failures’

Founder and General Overseer of the Living Faith Church International also known as Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo has described pastors recently sacked by the church as unfruitful and blatant failures.

News had made the round recently that the church had sacked a number of pastors because they were allegedly not generating the target revenue set for them.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that a former pastor of the church, Peter Godwin had claimed that the church sacked the pastors in Ekiti State for having a church growth index that falls below expectations.

Godwin had alleged that the church management told him that it doesn’t operate at a loss.

“They also told me that the total income that is being generated from my station should be able to cater for my welfare and accommodation, so as a result of low income, I’m hereby dismissed,” he added.

Following the development, the church received a backlash from some Nigerians who took to social media platforms to express their displeasure, questioning the system of Winners Chapel, while others argued that the church was within its rights to sack the pastors.

Reacting to the development while speaking to his congregation, Oyedepo wondered why there was no buzz on social media when 7,000 people were employed by the church.

The Bishop said, “People are confused about our Ministry. I learnt some fellows said, “you know, they are not bringing income, that is why they asked them to go.

“We asked you to go because you are unfruitful. Unfruitful! Blatant failure. Doing what there? We have no patience with failure here.

“When we employed 7,000 people at a time, social media was dead. We have more employees in this organisation than most of the states. No one is owed a dime salary and we don’t borrow, we don’t beg. Ask our bank whether we take overdraft.

“We are covenant bound, working in the light of God’s word, enjoying an open Heaven.”

Speaking on whether money was an issue to his church, Oyedepo said, “Money? Nonsense. We have never lacked it and yet we have never prayed for it. We are just simply obeying God and He is backing up what He is asking us to do. Awesome God”.

