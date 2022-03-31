Winners emerge in ESA Foundation 2022 scholarship, business grant awards

The Edwin and Stella Ajaere (ESA) Foundation has announced the list of successful applicants to receive scholarships and business grants for 2022.

Annually, ESA Foundation, a not for profit organisation, gives out secondary school scholarships to six deserving students and N250,000 business growth grants to six budding entrepreneurs, spread across the country, to facilitate the promotion of their ventures.

The awardees were drawn from nine states namely Lagos, Kwara, Benue, Enugu, Plateau, Ogun, Bauchi, Ekiti and Delta.

The portal for the applications opened on the 23rd of February and closed on the 17th of March, 2022 with a total of 2,689 entries received (2,528 enterpreneurs, 161 students).

According to ESA, in a statement on its website, the move is part of the foundation’s yearly commitment to address socio-economic deficiencies in the society, propel and promote human progress within Africa and beyond, bridge the skill gap in technology and provide quality education and health care to vulnerable people in the society.

Recipients of the scholarships included Afunsho Summaiyya Siddiqqa (Kwara), Tyoakule Bethel Mnema (Benue), Onyinye Joan Umeadi (Plateau), Ede Benjamin Him (Bauchi), Chioma Maryjane Azodo (Enugu) and Ajayi Emmanuel Eniola (Lagos).

Entrepreneurs considered for the growth grants were based on the relevance of their vocations to the growing needs of the society and how they have driven impact, especially in areas such as fashion design and technology.

Beneficiaries in the entrepreneurship category were Oj Threads Fashion Academy, Green Mart, Salubata Footwear, Rubcrest Farms, Rutty Bags and Asaba Metro.

