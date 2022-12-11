Winning World Cup for Portugal was my biggest dream —Ronaldo

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo has expressed his disappointing following the exit of his team from the FIFA 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Ronaldo, whose side fell out in the quarterfinals after a 1-0 defeat to Morocco, said his biggest dream was to win the World Cup for his country.

Portugal lost to the Atlas Lions of Morocco in Saturday’s quarter-final clash, with evilla striker, Youssef En-Nesyri scoring the lone goal of the game in the 42nd minute.

After the final whistle Ronaldo was captured shedding tears while heading for the dressing room.

Commenting on Portugal’s shock exit from the World Cup, Ronaldo wrote on his Instagram page that he had worked so hard to achieve the dream, but alas!

”Winning a World Cup for Portugal was the biggest and most ambitious dream of my career. Fortunately I won many titles of international dimension, including Portugal, but putting the name our country’s on the highest level in the world – it was my biggest dream,” the 37-year-old wrote.

“I fought for it. I fought hard for this dream. at 5 appearances I scored in World Cups over 16 years, always alongside great players and supported by millions of Portuguese people, I gave my all.

“I left everything on the field. I never turned my face to the fight and never gave up on that dream.

“Unfortunately yesterday the dream ended. Not worth reacting hot to. I just want everyone to know that much has been said, much has been written, much has been speculated, but my dedication to Portugal did not change, not even for a moment, I was always one more to fight for everyone’s purpose and I will never turn my back on my teammates and my country. For now there’s not much to say.

“Thanks Portugal. Thank you Qatar. the dream was beautiful while it lasted. Now it’s just waiting for the time to be good counselor and let each one take his own conclusions.”

Ronaldo scored a goal from five fixtures at Qatar 2022 as he became the only player in the world to have scored at five different FIFA World Cups.

Portugal’s best performance at the FIFA World Cup was at the England ’66 tournament where they won the Bronze medal.

