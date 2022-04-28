Politics
‘With 11 million votes in space, I’m the best candidate for 2023 election,’ Atiku tells PDP
Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on Thursday asked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leadership to give the party’s presidential aspirants a fair chance to compete at next month’s presidential primary.
Abubakar, who made the call at a meeting with the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) in Abuja, declared that he was the best candidate to win next year’s election for the party after securing about 11 million votes in the 2019 election.
He said the All Progressives Congress (APC) has failed Nigerians and would not escape defeat in the 2023 elections.
The ex-President said: “I implore you to provide the right kind of leadership so that the best candidate can emerge as the PDP candidate for the 2023 election. I dare say, Mr. Chairman, I am the best candidate.
“Under normal circumstances, this is a guy who already has 11 million votes in his space. And I think as a party, you should give me the right of first refusal.
READ ALSO: PDP’s victory in Adamawa LGA election a referendum on APC— Atiku
“In fact, we are in a democracy. All I urge you is to make sure that the way you have started, you should also conclude that way by being very fair, very credible, give every contestant the opportunity to face the election.”
Other presidential aspirants vying for the PDP ticket are the ex-Senate President, Bukola Saraki, former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, ex-Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim, former Managing Director of FSB International Bank, Mohammed Hayatu-deen, Publisher of Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu, and former Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose.
The trio of Governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi) and Aminu Tambuwal (Sokoto) complete the list.
