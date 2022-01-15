With $128,300 in 2021, Davido is highest-earning Nigerian celebrity on Instagram

Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke aka Davido, ended 2021 as the highest- earning Nigerian celebrity on Instagram.

However, his rival, Ayodeji Balogun aka “Wizkid” Balogun, was rated fifth in Nigeria.

Most represented market in Nigeria’s entertainment industry

In a list released by HoppersHQ, an Instagram planning & scheduling tool, Davido and Wizkid were the only Nigerian male celebrities that made the top 10 list in Nigeria and Africa, while their eight female counterparts graced the domestic chart.

Five were listed in Africa.

Nollywood actresses dominated the list with five representatives, while four celebrities from the music industry and one media personality made the top 10 for Nigeria.

Breakdown of highest earners per post

On earnings per post, Davido came second in Africa behind Egyptian soccer superstar, Mohamed Salah, who is followed by 42.4 million users and earned $231,000 from his Instagram post last year

The singer’s Instagram post to his 20.4 million followers earned him $128,300.

This made the music maestro the highest-earning Nigerian on the social media platform.

He was followed by Yemi Alade who HopperHQ valued her Instagram post at $88,100 with 14.01 million followers.

Funke Akindele came third with her Instagram page which is followed by 13.3 million followers and valued at $83,600 per post, making her the only Nollywood actress in the top five.

Song bird, Tiwa Savage, who is followed by 12.49 million Instagram users was listed in fourth position. Post on the “Somebody’s son” crooner’s page cost $78,600 in 2021.

Wizkid with a $77,000 valued Instagram post completed the top five.

Surprisingly, the Grammy Award winner has fewer Instagram followers than the three women with 12.23 million.

Another Nollywood star, Mercy Johnson Okojie ,came sixth after she earned $65,300 per post on her Instagram page followed by 10.38 million accounts on the social media platform.

Mercy Aigbe with $61,500 per post and 9.77 million followers finished in seventh position while Adesua Etomi-Wellington who is followed by 4.23 million Instagram users and $26,700 from a single post was eighth.

A former Big Brother Naija housemate-turned Nollywood actress, Bisola Aieyola, took the ninth spot with $19,200 per post on Instagram. Aieyola’s handle is followed by 3.04 million accounts.

Media personality, Toke Makinwa, completed the list of 10 top money-making Nigerian celebrities on Instagram with 4.47 million users. She earned $18,300 per post last year.

