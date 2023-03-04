With 57 senators and 162 Reps, APC retains control as INEC releases number of elected NASS members

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will issue certificates of return to 423 newly elected members of the National Assembly next week.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, stated this in his address at a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) on Saturday in Abuja.

He said the CoRs will be issued to the lawmakers on Tuesday and Wednesday at the National Collation Centre in Abuja.

Yakubu added that the commission would conduct supplementary elections in 46 constituencies on March 11.

The INEC chairman described the 2023 set of National Assembly as the most diverse since 1999.

The breakdown of the figures revealed the following:

Senate – APC (57), PDP (29), LP (6), NNPP (2), SDP (2), APGA (1), and YPP (1).

House of Reps – APC (162), PDP (102), LP (34), NNPP (18), APGA (4), ADC (2), SDP (2), and YPP (1).

He said: “98 out of 109 Senate, and 325 out of 360 House of Representatives seats were filled in the National Assembly election held on February 25.

“At least seven parties won seats in the Senate, while eight parties won in the House of Representatives.

“Certificates of Return will be presented to Senators-elect on Tuesday 7th March 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at the National Collation Centre, Abuja, while Members of the House of Representatives-elect will receive theirs the following day, Wednesday 8th March 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the same venue.

“However, for effective crowd management, each Senator/Member-elect should be accompanied by a maximum of two guests. The comprehensive list of all members-elect will be uploaded to the Commission’s website shortly.”

