Politics
With 7,000 people kidnapped in last one year, Nigeria now among riskiest nations to live —Peter Obi
Peter Obi, former governor of Anambra State and Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 elections, has expressed deep concern over the escalating insecurity plaguing Nigeria.
Citing staggering statistics, Obi in a statement released on Monday via his X handle, claimed that over 7,000 Nigerians have been abducted in the past year, with a surge of 700 in the last three weeks alone.
“These figures, coupled with the constant reports of violent crimes and killings across the nation, paint a grim picture,” Mr. Obi stated. “Such a climate of fear and lawlessness undoubtedly places Nigeria among the world’s riskiest countries to live in.”
READ ALSO:Peter Obi bemoans Nigeria’s 150th position in latest corruption index
Referencing a recent report by the Financial Times that labeled Nigeria’s kidnapping epidemic a symptom of a failed state, Mr. Obi emphasized the detrimental impact on the nation’s economic prospects. “How can we attract foreign investors, or retain the confidence of local ones, when basic safety and security are not guaranteed?” he questioned.
Mr. Obi’s statement is likely to fuel ongoing national discourse surrounding the government’s handling of security challenges. His call for immediate action underscores the urgency for a solution that restores peace and stability across the country.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: For Sokoto communities, promise of healthcare is akin to death sentence
In this story, ABDULRASHEED HAMMAD delves into the dire realities of Primary Health Care services in Sokoto State, shedding light...
ICYMI…SPECIAL REPORT: NNPCL hides behind PIA to frustrate disclosure, accountability
Nigeria’s major oil company, Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), in what appears to be a common practice of disregard...
INVESTIGATION: Multi-million naira Ekiti resort center remains uncompleted a decade after
The multimillion-naira project, expected to comprise recreational buildings, now consists of cassava farmland, a bush used for excretion, and a...
SPECIAL REPORT: Torturous experiences of students with disabilities in Oyo tertiary institutions
For students with disabilities in Oyo state-owned tertiary institutions, learning is a torturous and distressing experience, considering the building structures...
INVESTIGATION: Uncompleted Old Enugu-Onitsha Road brings untold hardship, tears to commuters, residents of Enugu communities
Ugwu Obinna’s younger sister was killed after a truck driver transporting cows rammed into her shop located at the Okpatu...