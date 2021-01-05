With Buhari’s monumental economic interventions, Nigerians can’t want you back, APC replies PDP

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that it was not possible for Nigerians to want the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) back in power considering monumental actions carried out by President Muhammadu Buhari to improve Nigeria’s economy.

The ruling party described the 16 years PDP was in power between 1999 and 2015 as a disaster and said that Nigerians should not be reminded of the trauma of those years.

This was contained in statement the National Secretary of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Sen. John Udoedehe, issued on Tuesday.

He was responding to a recent statement by the PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, where the opposition party claimed that Nigerians want them back in power.

The APC’s statement read in part, “We have noted yet with concern the tales and ramblings issued by PDP as a press release which to all discerning members of the public, it is full of sounds and fury, signifying nothing. Nigerians should be spared the trauma of a reminder of the disaster of PDP’s 16 years of misadventure in government.

“It should allow Nigerians to forgive it for the numerous transgressions and agony it had put Nigerians through many years of misrule which their National Chairman had rightly publicly apologized to Nigerians.

“With the monumental interventions which President @MBuhari is carrying out, which has leap-frogged Nigeria to the largest economy in Africa and the 25th largest economy in the world why would PDP be deluding itself that Nigerians want it back? Is it a case of selective amnesia?”

