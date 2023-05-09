With elections over, BASEPA gives political parties seven days to remove campaign billboards, posters

With electioneering campaigns over following the conclusion of the 2023 general elections, political parties in Bauchi state as well as their supporters have been given a seven-day ultimatum within which they are to remove all campaign signboards, posters, billboards and others that bear political inscriptions.

The seven days ultimatum was issued by the Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA) which also directed the affected political parties in the state to immediately remove all shanties that have campaign insignia.

speaking to journalists on the development in his office, Director General of BASEPA, Dr. Ibrahim Kabiru, said that, “With the elections over, the next thing now is act of governance. We want the entire space to look neat and serene.”

He told the political parties to ensure that the campaign materials within the state capital and across the 20 local government areas of the state were removed otherwise, the agency will be left with no option than to be forceful.

Ibrahim Kabiru stressed that if at the end of the ultimatum, any political party or its supporters failed to heed the directives, the agency would have no choice but to render them as wastes that would be removed and disposed off.

According to him, “We want to call the attention of political parties especially the APC, the PDP, NNPP and all others and their supporters regarding what we call at this time, something that is unnecessary. Earlier on, before the elections, we know that there were billboards, signboards and other materials that were used in order to showcase the candidates contesting for one position or the other.”

He stressed that, “Currently, the election period has ended and we are in a time of governance. And the issue of governance had nothing to do with different political parties. Any party that won the election will have to take the lead and make sure that it is just for everyone despite differences in political parties.”

Kabiru stressed that, “At this juncture, being the Bauchi Environmental Protection Agency, the agency that has the mandate to ensure esthetics in the metropolis and to ensure cleanliness and to make sure that all our streets and the nooks and crannies of the entire Bauchi State are tidy.”

“We are calling on the attention of the general public, political parties, candidates and their followers that within the next one week, starting from today, the 8th of May, 2023 to the 15th of this month, to evacuate anything that has to do with political show off in terms of the billboards, signboards and posters,” he said.

He added that, “Wherever they are whether here in Bauchi metropolis, the City Center, and across the 20 local government areas of the state. It is a mandate of the agency to ensure that the metropolis and the local government areas are tidy.”

On the monthly sanitation exercise which has not held since the beginning of the year, 2023, the DG explained that the agency was working on modalities that will make it more effective and result oriented unlike what it was.

Kabir added that, “We are introducing a new innovation to the system, we have introduced Sanitation Marshall, just as Special Marshall of the FRSC. We want volunteers to come out and join the group so that our operations can be very effective.”

“As soon as we roll out the new modalities for sanitation, it will a be a different thing, people will see reasons to keep their environment clean, clear and habitable always. It is our business to ensure that we use clean environment to promote healthy society,” he stressed.

By Yemi Kanji

