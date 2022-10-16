With N753.4bn, Lagos leads Abuja, 35 others on IGR

Lagos State collected the highest Internally-Generated Revenue (IGR) in the country last year.

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) which disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said the state recorded an IGR of N753.46 billion to pip the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) which collected N131.92 billion to the second place.

Lagos State also led other states in IGR collection with N660 billion and followed by Rivers at N117.19 billion in 2020.

The state collected N646.61 billion to push Rivers that got N169.6 billion to the second place in 2019.

In its Internally Generated Revenue at States Level (2019 – 2021) report, NBS said the 36 states in the country collected a total of N1.64 trillion as IGR in 2019.

READ ALSO: BudgIT reveals state govts’ revenues up 9.19%, expenditure increases by 27%

The agency noted that 64.65 percent of the revenue collected by the states was from taxes.

It added that the states’ IGR dropped by 4.65 from N1.64 trillion collected in 2019 to N1.56 trillion the following year.

NBS said: “The proportion of tax revenue in 2020 rose to 66.16 percent, however.

“In 2021, the 36 states collected N1.9 trillion internally, representing a growth rate of 21.54 percent over the 2020 revenue collections. “

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now