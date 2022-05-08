Politics
With new Electoral Act and #EndSARS mobilization strenght, the Nigerian people can win in 2023 -Yesufu
Co-convener of BringBackOurGirls Movement and a top critic of President Muhammadu Buhari’s adminstration, Aisha Yesufu, has reminded Nigerians of their role to install a new country in 2023 general elections.
The human rights activist had earlier tagged Nigerians as enablers of the mess in which the country had been trapped, stressing that they must wake up and hold their leaders accountable.
Aisha, in a series of tweets on Sunday, hammered on the need for Nigerians to not be tricked again to vote in another incompetent president in 2023, adding that President Buhari had completely failed to deliver on his promises.
According to her, massive participation of Nigerians in the electoral processes was a precondition for a better Nigeria to emerge.
Aisha Yesufu tags Nigerians as 'dumb slaves' allowing atrocities by political leaders
Aisha charged Nigerians to leverage the opportunity offered by the new Electoral Act in order to positively alter the political narrative of the country.
She wrote: “2023 elections should be about the people realizing the power they have now! With the new Electoral Act, a selfish president, politicians who are afraid and jostling, an awakened youth, a grudgingly waking up elite, social media, #EndSars mobilization strength, the people can win.
“For those who expect that we should be shouting and making demands at a president who has failed woefully for seven years and was deaf to the plight of the people when he needed a second term, I will say to them, that will be like behaving as incompetently as the president has behaved.”
