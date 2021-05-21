With nothing to play for, Messi to miss Barca's final game of season | Ripples Nigeria

Sports
With nothing to play for, Messi to miss Barca’s final game of season
Lionel Messi has been given the permission to miss Barcelona’s final La Liga game of the season against Eibar on Saturday.
Barca are already certain of third position finish in the Spanish league this season after missing out on the race for the title following a defeat to Celta Vigo.
With nothing to play for in the final round, manager Ronald Koeman has permitted Messi and other players to rest.
Koeman also rested Pedri, who is the only player in the squad that has taken part in every league match this campaign.
Read Also: I would like to play in the United States —Messi
With Barcelona out of the way, the La Liga title this season is being competed for by Madrid rivals, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.
Atletico are top of the league with two points above their city rivals, who have a better head-to-head.
While Atleti will be battling Real Valladolid away and hoping for a win, Real will be hosting Villareal at the Bernabeu.
Also on the final day this weekend, three clubs at the bottom – Huesca, Valladolid and Elche – will be fighting for one survival spot.
