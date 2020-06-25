With Oshiomhole-led NWC gone, police unseals APC secretariat

The Nigerian Police has unsealed and lifted the blockade on the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress in Abuja.

The development came soon after the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari dissolved the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

The police had on Thursday morning, sealed the APC secretariat for the second time in the week.

The action followed the fracture in the party that saw the NWC members loyal to the suspended National Chairman of the party, Adams Oshiomhole and the Victor Gaidom-led group, figthing over the leadership of the party.

READ ALSO: Buhari-led NEC appoints Yobe governor, Buni as new APC caretaker chairman

However, after the NEC dissolved the NWC and set up a Caretaker Committee and Convention Planning Committee to take charge of the party in the interim, the police unsealed the secretariat.

The security operatives it was learnt, vacated the secretariat to allow the new leadership of the party, headed by Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni, to resume office.

Buni had stopped briefly at the secretariat and exchanged pleasantries with members of its staff.

Join the conversation

Opinions