With six more days to go, Buhari confesses he’s finding it difficult to cope with the pressure of office

With just six days left in his presidency, President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday night, confessed that he is finding it difficult to cope with the pressure of office.

According to the President, he is desperately looking forward to the next six days

Buhari said this in Abuja on Tuesday night at the dinner organised for him by the Armed Forces of Nigeria. The event is part of the activities lined up for the May 29 inauguration ceremony.

The President, while apologising for coming behind schedule, said: “Please, I will like to digress from the prepared speech. I apologise most sincerely for keeping you waiting. I can hardly cope with the pressure. I am desperately looking forward to the next six days.”

He, however, urged the military and other security agencies in the country to remain resolute in the face of the security challenges bedeviling the country, while also acknowledging the efforts of the military in the ongoing war against terrorism in the country.

According to him, the military must not rest on its oars until insecurity is defeated.

He said: “The commission of the Armed Officers’ Mess is a step in line with this policy. For me, the regimental dinner organised for me to mark this occasion is very significant because it presents me with another opportunity to reflect positively on the past, present, and future of our armed forces.

“Please permit me to appreciate our military for their loyalty, handwork, dedication, and selfless service to our beloved nation. I am fully aware of all your sacrifices and commitments in tackling the myriad of security challenges and your contributions to the successful elections in our country.

“However, until the issue of insecurity is surmounted much more is still desired from the Armed Forces of Nigeria. Consequently, the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies must always remain resolute in the face of the country’s insecurity challenges.”

While promising that with the few days left for his regime, the military would not be starved of the needed support, Buhari added: “Our administration before winding down will never relent to widen the support of the military to enable them to effectively perform their constitutional responsibilities. The ultimate sacrifice of our fallen heroes will never be in vain and the almighty God continue to grant them eternal rest.”

