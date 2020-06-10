With the level of Buhari’s borrowing, Nigeria will soon find it ‘difficult to breathe’ —Secondus

The national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Wednesday cautioned the Federal Government on its increasing external borrowing.

The party’s National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, who spoke with journalists after a reconciliatory meeting with the PDP Caucus in the Senate, warned that the practice would ruin the country politically and economically if allowed to continue.

He urged senators on the party platform to henceforth protest any move by the federal government to embark on additional borrowing.

The meeting was attended by members of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) and PDP senators led by the Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe.

Secondus said: “We are also worried about the continuous borrowing by the executive arm of government. If this is allowed to continue, Nigerians would be feeling the pains on their neck.

“It will get to a point, the country will find it difficult to breathe both politically and economically. So this must come to an end, there must be an end to borrowing. This is among the issues we have asked our senators to raise in the Senate.”

On the meeting, the PDP chairman added:

“I think that for today’s meeting at the Senate, we came to interact with our senators, the PDP caucus. We held a very useful discussion on behalf of the leadership of the party. We tabled before the Senate caucus of PDP the issue of electoral reforms which is also on our minds and the minds of Nigerians.”

