With Wike, Fintiri, PDP’ll comfortably win Edo governorship poll –Atiku

Ahead of the forthcoming governorship election in Edo State, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has declared that Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, was capable of leading the Peoples Democratic Party to victory.

Atiku who made the declaration in a post on Twitter on Saturday, said that he was confident that Governor Wike who will be supported by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, the Vice-Chairman, and other members will all work assiduously for the victory of Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Atiku wrote thus on Twitter; “Congratulations, @GovWike on your appointment as Chairman of Edo State Governorship Election National Campaign Council of our great party, @OfficialPDPNig.

“I am confident that your leadership, supported by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, the Vice-Chairman, and other members of the PDP #Edo2020 Council will work assiduously for the victory of @GovernorObaseki, and set Edo State on the path of even greater development,” he concluded.

Governor Godwin Obaseki, who has now pitched tents with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will contest with Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the governorship election scheduled for September 19.

