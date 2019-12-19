Withdraw nomination of Nwogu Nwogu as Abia NDDC Board rep, APC urges Buhari

Prominent members of the Abia State chapter of the All Progressive Congress (APC) led by Chief Chibuike Ogbonna have called on the Federal Government led by President Muhammadu Buhari to withdraw the nomination of Nwogu N. Nwogu as Abia representative on the board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The party members made the call in Umuahia on Thursday while lauding President Buhari’s directive for the re-composition and inauguration of the board, after completion of forensic Audit of the board of the NDDC.

According to Ogbonna who spoke to newsmen on behalf of other members of the party, Nwogu and the factional governorship candidate of APC in the state, Chief Ikechi Emenike connived with agents of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to sabotage Buhari’s chances in Abia and South-East zone as a whole.

He said; “Nwogu Nwogu is not an APC card-carrying member in Ukwa West. Nwogu does not have any work history. Due process was not followed in his nomination; the authorities must find out the credible candidates shortlisted for such position within the presidency and present them to avoid embarrassments.

“Buhari government is based on merit not godfather. Mr Nwaogu N. Nwaogu was presented by one mr Ikechi Emenike as a nominee, who is not from Ukwa West, the main producers of the Oil. Ukwa West people have suffered, missed representation and this has to be corrected by this government”.

Also speaking on behalf of the party members, comrade Benedict Godson, the State Publicity Secretary of APC in Abia, said that party members had earlier in October 2019, called for the immediate removal of Mr. Nwogu Nwogu.

According to Godson, the unanimous rejection of Nwogu arose after due and thorough consultations with major stakeholders of the party leadership in the ward, Local government and State levels.

He said, “Our position is very simple. We don’t know who Nwogu Nwogu is. Not just on issue of name or having been there before, but, what impact has he made? Does Abia look like an oil-producing state?

“We need a representative in that position who understands our plight. Even in party level, does anybody know the man? He was never involved in anything throughout the election. He was not involved in the governorship, presidential, Senatorial, House of Representatives or even State Assembly elections”.

