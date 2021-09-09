Politics
Without Buhari, APC will lose in 2023 – Gov Fintiri
The Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri said on Thursday the All Progressives Congress (APC) would lose the 2023 presidential election without President Muhammadu Buhari on the ballot.
Fintiri, who featured in the Channels Television programme, Politics Today, insisted that Nigerians are hoping on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to rescue the country from the APC-induced hardship in two years’ time.
He said: “I think at the moment, you can choose between the wrong and the right. The right thing to do is to go with the PDP.
“That is the party Nigerians believe in. It is the party that has given them the right thing that they deserve.
READ ALSO: PDP picks Fintiri to head convention planning committee
“I think we have steered the affairs of this country differently from what is happening today. So, the PDP is on top gear to make sure that we take over power in 2023.
“Afterall, APC is built around one person. APC is built around the capacity and integrity of Mr. President. That is all they have.
“He is not contesting in 2023. So, he will not be able to use his integrity to bring in somebody and moreso Nigerians are suffering.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...