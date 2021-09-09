Without Buhari, APC will lose in 2023 – Gov Fintiri

The Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri said on Thursday the All Progressives Congress (APC) would lose the 2023 presidential election without President Muhammadu Buhari on the ballot.

Fintiri, who featured in the Channels Television programme, Politics Today, insisted that Nigerians are hoping on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to rescue the country from the APC-induced hardship in two years’ time.

He said: “I think at the moment, you can choose between the wrong and the right. The right thing to do is to go with the PDP.

“That is the party Nigerians believe in. It is the party that has given them the right thing that they deserve.

“I think we have steered the affairs of this country differently from what is happening today. So, the PDP is on top gear to make sure that we take over power in 2023.

“Afterall, APC is built around one person. APC is built around the capacity and integrity of Mr. President. That is all they have.

“He is not contesting in 2023. So, he will not be able to use his integrity to bring in somebody and moreso Nigerians are suffering.”

