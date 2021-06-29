Witness reveals how Saraki’s cousin converted 13 buses to ambulances in trial for alleged N220m fraud

John Adeyeye Abiodun, the third prosecution witness in the trial of a former Special Assistant to the Kwara State Governor on Millennium Development Goals, Alhaji Ope Saraki, for an alleged N220 million contract scam, on Tuesday told the State High Court, Ilorin, how the defendant facilitated the refurbishment and conversion of 13 Toyota Hiace buses to ambulances in the state.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) arraigned Saraki on a two-count charge of contract scam before Justice Adenike Akinpelu.

The commission accused the defendant, who is a cousin to the former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, of procuring a contract to the tune of N220million through Chemiroy Nigeria Limited, a company in which he had an interest.

The contract involved purchase of 13 units of ambulances for General/Specialist Hospitals in Kwara State.

The offence, according to the commission, is contrary to Section 12 of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences (ICPC) Act, 2000.

Adeyeye, who was led in evidence by the EFCC counsel, Sesan Ola, at Tuesday’s proceedings, revealed how the buses were refurbished and delivered to Chemiroy Nigeria Limited.

He said: “My Lord, I know the defendant. His name is Mr. Ope Saraki. My company bided for a contract for purchase and supply of 13 ambulances for the Kwara State government, but was later awarded to a company called Chemiroy Nigeria Limited after I had submitted all relevant documents and participated in the bidding process.

“I expressed my disappointment in Mr. Ope Saraki, who happened to be my friend since our university days. The defendant later introduced me to Chemiroy Nigeria Limited and we both agreed that I should equip the 13 purchased Toyota Hiace and convert it to ambulances.

“We agreed to equip one at the sum of N3million. At a point, funds stopped coming from Chemiroy, I now approached Mr. Saraki for loan.

“We finished the job and delivered to Chemiroy. We paid back the loan. While some were paid through bank transfer some were paid to the defendant in cash.”

Under cross-examination by Saraki’s counsel, Sulyman Abaya, the witness admitted paying money to the politician, but insisted that the money was never a bribe or gratification.

After the PW3’s testimony, Justice Akinpelu adjourned the matter till September 23.

