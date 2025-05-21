Witness tells court DSS was not involved in Kanu’s arrest in Kenya

A Department of State Services (DSS) operative identified as BBB told the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Wednesday that the agency was not involved in the arrest of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, in Kenya.

BBB, who was the 2nd prosecution witness (PW-2) in the ongoing trial of Kanu for alleged treason and terrorism, told Justice James Omotosho during his cross examination.

The IPOB leader was brought back to the country from Kenya in June 2021.

The witness, while responding to questions from Kanu’s lawyer, Paul Erokoro (SAN), said the DSS does not engage in foreign operations but matters relating to the country’s internal security.

He said: “DSS did not kidnap Kanu in Kenya.

“We are confined to Nigeria. We did not arrest Kanu in Kenya.”

BBB said though he did not know whether Radio Biafra had stopped broadcasting, he told the court that Kanu confirmed he was the founder of the station.

He said the security outfit was not influenced by politicians or political appointees, adding that the agency is under the office of the National Security Adviser (NSA).

He said the service code of conduct requires operatives to always be neutral and objective.

