Witness tells court Simon Ekpa will soon be repatriated from Finland for supporting Kanu

A prosecution witness identified as PW-AAA told the Federal High Court, Abuja, on Friday that the factional leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Simon Ekpa, would soon be brought from Finland to Nigeria to face trial for supporting Nnamdi Kanu in the agitation for the Republic of Biafra.

PW-AAA, one of the Department of State Service (DSS) operatives who arrested Kanu in 2015 at a Lagos hotel, stated this during cross-examination by the IPOB leader’s counsel, Chief Kanu Agabi (SAN).

Ekpa was arrested by the Finnish authorities last year.

Earlier, the Federal Government also tendered more items recovered from Kanu and admitted as exhibits by the court.

These include one black laptop, two multi mix transmitters, one mini white Apple iPad with a pouch, one grey Apple iPad with a pouch, one grey MacBook with a pouch, one grey MacBook with case, one mini drone sound wave speaker, and two mini white speakers.

Others are one large computer mouse, one white adaptor, one laptop adaptor and one carton bag with laptop, two 3G modems, two Glo modems, one Glo Hawaii modem, one MTN modem, one Etisalat modem, one flash drive and one camcorder.

The rest are one hand recorder in a black pouch, one MacBook Pro adaptor, one Mic stand, one Phillips headphone, one radio sharp mic with cord, one pro sound mic with cord and one 4G LTE modem.

The witness, however, said no weapon was recovered from the IPOB leader during his arrest in Lagos.

He also said that no arms were recovered from the lady arrested along with Kanu.

He said though the recovered items might not be ordinarily offensive, the intention of the defendant might be otherwise.

The witness also told the court that he did not analyse any of the items recovered because his mandate was to effect the arrest and obtain a statement from Kanu.

Justice James Omotosho adjourned the matter till May 6, May 7 and May 8 for continuation of cross examination of the witness

