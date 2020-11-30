Wizkid, Beyonce bag 2020 BET Soul Train Award

The trophy cabinet of Star Boy head honcho, Ayo Balogun aka Wizkid has just increased by one after he became a recipient of the 2020 BET Soul Train Award.

The ‘Joro’ crooner was presented with the award on Sunday alongside American pop superstar Beyoncé for their collaboration on the song, Brown Skin Girl.

Both Wizkid and Beyonce where awarded for their efforts on the song which is off Beyonce’s The Lion King: The Gift album, during the award ceremony which was hosted by Martin stars Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold.

America singer, Chris Brown emerged top winner during the award ceremony with four awards including, Best R&B/Soul male artist and Song of the Year.

See list of other winners below;

Song of the Year:

Beyoncé – “Black Parade”

Chloe X Halle – “Do It”

WINNER — Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”

H.E.R. Feat. YG – “Slide”

Summer Walker & Usher – “Come Thru”

Usher Feat. Ella Mai – “Don’t Waste My Time”

Album of the Year:

Brandy – B7

Chloe X Halle – Ungodly Hour

Chris Brown & Young Thug – Slime & B

Jhené Aiko – Chilombo

**WINNER — Summer Walker – Over It

The Weeknd – After Hours

Video of the Year:

**WINNER — Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Saint JHN & Wizkid – “Brown Skin Girl”

Chloe X Halle – “Do It”

Chris Brown – “Go Crazy” Feat. Young Thug

H.E.R. – “Slide” Feat. YG

Lizzo – “Good As Hell”

Skip Marley & H.E.R. – “Slow Down”

Best R&B/Soul Female Artist:

Alicia Keys

Beyoncé

Brandy

**WINNER — H.E.R.

Jhené Aiko

Summer Walker

Best R&B/Soul Male Artist:

Anderson .Paak

Charlie Wilson

**WINNER — Chris Brown

PJ Morton

The Weeknd

Usher

Best Collaboration:

**WINNER — Chris Brown Feat. Young Thug – “Go Crazy”

H.E.R. Feat. YG – “Slide”

Ne-Yo Feat. Jeremih – “U 2 Luv”

Skip Marley & H.E.R. – “Slow Down”

Summer Walker & Usher – “Come Thru”

Usher Feat. Ella Mai – “Don’t Waste My Time”

Best New Artist:

Giveon

Layton Greene

Lonr.

Saint JHN

**WINNER — Snoh Aalegra

Victoria Monét

Rhythm & Bars:

Cardi B Feat. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”

Dababy Feat. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”

DJ Khaled Feat. Drake – “Popstar”

Drake Feat. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”

**WINNER — Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

Best Dance Performance:

Beyoncé, Shatta Wale & Major Lazer – “Already”

Chloe X Halle – “Do It”

**WINNER — Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”

Danileigh Feat. Dababy – “Levi High”

Missy Elliott – “Why I Still Love You”

Teyana Taylor – “Bare Wit Me”

Best Gospel/Inspirational Award:

Bebe Winans

**WINNER — Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Marvin Sapp

PJ Morton

The Clark Sisters

Soul Train Certified Award:

**WINNER — Brandy

Fantasia

Kelly Rowland

Ledisi

Monica

PJ Morton

