Wizkid, Beyonce bag 2020 BET Soul Train Award

The trophy cabinet of Star Boy head honcho, Ayo Balogun aka Wizkid has just increased by one after he became a recipient of the 2020 BET Soul Train Award.
The ‘Joro’ crooner was presented with the award on Sunday alongside American pop superstar Beyoncé for their collaboration on the song, Brown Skin Girl.
Both Wizkid and Beyonce where awarded for their efforts on the song which is off Beyonce’s The Lion King: The Gift album, during the award ceremony which was hosted by Martin stars Tisha Campbell and Tichina Arnold.
America singer, Chris Brown emerged top winner during the award ceremony with four awards including, Best R&B/Soul male artist and Song of the Year.
See list of other winners below;
Song of the Year:
Beyoncé – “Black Parade”
Chloe X Halle – “Do It”
WINNER — Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”
H.E.R. Feat. YG – “Slide”
Summer Walker & Usher – “Come Thru”
Usher Feat. Ella Mai – “Don’t Waste My Time”
Album of the Year:
Brandy – B7
Chloe X Halle – Ungodly Hour
Chris Brown & Young Thug – Slime & B
Jhené Aiko – Chilombo
**WINNER — Summer Walker – Over It
The Weeknd – After Hours
Video of the Year:
**WINNER — Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, Saint JHN & Wizkid – “Brown Skin Girl”
Chloe X Halle – “Do It”
Chris Brown – “Go Crazy” Feat. Young Thug
H.E.R. – “Slide” Feat. YG
Lizzo – “Good As Hell”
Skip Marley & H.E.R. – “Slow Down”
Best R&B/Soul Female Artist:
Alicia Keys
Beyoncé
Brandy
**WINNER — H.E.R.
Jhené Aiko
Summer Walker
Best R&B/Soul Male Artist:
Anderson .Paak
Charlie Wilson
**WINNER — Chris Brown
PJ Morton
The Weeknd
Usher
Best Collaboration:
**WINNER — Chris Brown Feat. Young Thug – “Go Crazy”
H.E.R. Feat. YG – “Slide”
Ne-Yo Feat. Jeremih – “U 2 Luv”
Skip Marley & H.E.R. – “Slow Down”
Summer Walker & Usher – “Come Thru”
Usher Feat. Ella Mai – “Don’t Waste My Time”
Best New Artist:
Giveon
Layton Greene
Lonr.
Saint JHN
**WINNER — Snoh Aalegra
Victoria Monét
Rhythm & Bars:
Cardi B Feat. Megan Thee Stallion – “WAP”
Dababy Feat. Roddy Ricch – “Rockstar”
DJ Khaled Feat. Drake – “Popstar”
Drake Feat. Lil Durk – “Laugh Now Cry Later”
**WINNER — Megan Thee Stallion – “Savage”
Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
Best Dance Performance:
Beyoncé, Shatta Wale & Major Lazer – “Already”
Chloe X Halle – “Do It”
**WINNER — Chris Brown & Young Thug – “Go Crazy”
Danileigh Feat. Dababy – “Levi High”
Missy Elliott – “Why I Still Love You”
Teyana Taylor – “Bare Wit Me”
Best Gospel/Inspirational Award:
Bebe Winans
**WINNER — Kirk Franklin
Koryn Hawthorne
Marvin Sapp
PJ Morton
The Clark Sisters
Soul Train Certified Award:
**WINNER — Brandy
Fantasia
Kelly Rowland
Ledisi
Monica
PJ Morton
