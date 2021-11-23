Wizkid, Burna Boy, three other Nigerians nominated for Grammy Awards

Five Nigerian artistes on Tuesday made the nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards in the United States.

The artistes who made the nominations were Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun aka Wizkid, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu aka Burna Boy, and Afrobeats star, Femi Kuti.

Also on the list are Femi Kuti’s son, Made and Temilade Openiyi aka Tems.

The quintet were nominated in the Best Global Music Album and Global Music Performance categories.

Wizkid’s Made In Lagos (Deluxe) and Legacy+ by Femi Kuti and his son were nominated for the Best Global Music Album while Wizkid and Tems got the nod in the Global Music Performance category for “Essence.”

Burna Boy was mentioned for “Do Yourself by Angelique Kidjo.

Angelique Kidjo got two nominations.

She got one alongside Burna Boy in the Best Global Music Performance and another for her 2021 album, Mother Nature.

The awards will be presented on January 31, 2022.

