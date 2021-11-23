Entertainment
Wizkid, Burna Boy, three other Nigerians nominated for Grammy Awards
Five Nigerian artistes on Tuesday made the nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards in the United States.
The artistes who made the nominations were Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun aka Wizkid, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu aka Burna Boy, and Afrobeats star, Femi Kuti.
Also on the list are Femi Kuti’s son, Made and Temilade Openiyi aka Tems.
The quintet were nominated in the Best Global Music Album and Global Music Performance categories.
Wizkid’s Made In Lagos (Deluxe) and Legacy+ by Femi Kuti and his son were nominated for the Best Global Music Album while Wizkid and Tems got the nod in the Global Music Performance category for “Essence.”
READ ALSO: Complete list of winners at Grammy Awards 2021
Burna Boy was mentioned for “Do Yourself by Angelique Kidjo.
Angelique Kidjo got two nominations.
She got one alongside Burna Boy in the Best Global Music Performance and another for her 2021 album, Mother Nature.
The awards will be presented on January 31, 2022.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT… TELECOMS BLACKOUT: Nigeria’s latest tactic against banditry grounds businesses, forcing residents beyond borders
The fight against notorious bandits raining terror and kidnapping students in Northwest Nigeria took a new dimension in September as...
INVESTIGATION: How MDAs violate procurement rules in contract awards
An investigation has uncovered how Nigerian government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) have continuously violated procurement rules in awarding contracts,...
INVESTIGATION…Federal roads in South-East remain death traps despite Nigerian govt’s claims
The Federal Government’s denial of allegations of neglect by the South-East governors in critical infrastructure, especially provision of roads, prompted...
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...