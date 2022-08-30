Entertainment
Wizkid makes history with ‘Made In Lagos’ certification
On Monday, August 29, the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) announced the Gold Certification of Wizkid’s ‘Made In Lagos’ album after it sold over 500,000 copies in the United States.
The recent achievement earns Wizkid the singular honor of being the only Nigerian and African artist to have his album sell above 500,000 copies in the United States.
Read also:Jada Pollock, Wizkid’s manager expecting second baby with singer
The groundbreaking album, Made In Lagos was released in 2020 and it was pulsated by the hugely successful hit single, ‘Essence’ featuring Wizkid’s Afrobeat colleague, Tems.
“Essence’ itself has received positive reviews and continuous airplay across various international music streaming platforms. ‘Essence’ remix featuring American Pop star Justin Bieber peaked at number 9 on the Billboard Hot 100 and is two-time platinum.
