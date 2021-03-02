Wizkid reveals how to recognize a good woman | Ripples Nigeria

Wizkid real name Ayodeji Balogun is recognized as one of the influential Nigerian recording artistes in the 21st century. His music prowess has seen him become one of the most adored singer-songwriters to emerge from Nigeria.

In a social media post, Wizkid revealed how to find a good woman.

The superstar artist took to his Snapchat account to share his thoughts on the true definition of a good woman.

According to the ‘Joro’ crooner, a good woman is a woman who prioritizes the needs of her child.

In his words:

Read also: Why I don’t react to controversies – Wizkid

“U can tell a good woman by the way she treats her child, big love, to all better women worldwide”

It is not news that the singer-songwriter has three children from three different women.

In 2016, Wizkid achieved international recognition following his collaboration with Drake on the global hit, “One Dance”.

Indeed, the song reached number one in 15 countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Australia.

Join the conversation

Opinions