Wizkid set to marry, hints at change of brand name in 2020

Starboy head honcho, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun aka Wizkid has told all who cares to listen that he is getting set to marry in the year 2020 but fell short of mentioning the name of the lady he has chosen to walk down the aisle with.

The multiple-award winning singer revealed this when he took to his Twitter page to break the news to his numerous fans on Dec 24, 2019, when he wrote, “Next year! I’m getting married!”

Wizkid in the post on Twitter talked about getting married in 2020, making his “wives” unite and most importantly, he revealed that he will drop his last album titled, ‘Wizkid’ after he releases his eagerly-anticipated album, ‘Made In Lagos’, thus suggesting that he may be set for a change of brand name.

He wrote, “After Made in Lagos! I’m giving y’all one last album as Wizkid”.

Reports say some fans are already assuming the next name the singer is going to use will be “Starboy”, a name which is already known to his ever growing fans because its associated to him.

The development comes after veteran singer, Anthony Olanrewaju Awotoye better known as Tony Tetuila, and Ghanaian singer, Tic Tac sued Wizkid over copyright infringement of their 2004 hit song, Fefe N’efe.

In the court documents dated August 26, 2019, which was shared on Instagram by Instablog 9ja, Tetuila and Tac are demanding over N30 million from Wizkid because his single “Gbese” produced by DJ Tunez, has some content from Tony Tetuila and Tic Tac 2004 hit song.

The singers are also seeking 35% of both digital sales and royalties DJ Tunez and Wizkid received from the song.

