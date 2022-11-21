Entertainment
Wizkid, Tems bag awards at 2022 American Music Awards (List of winners)
Nigerian music sensation, Wizkid whose real name is Ayodeji Balogun was voted the Favourite Afrobeat Artist at the 2022 American Music Awards (AMAs) on Sunday. Wizkid’s compatriot, Tems also bagged an award for contribution on Future and Drake’s track, ‘Wait For U’ which emerged victorious in the Favourite Hip Hop Song category.
The American Music Awards (AMAs) took place at the Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
American recording songstress Taylor Swift was the star of the night as she bagged six awards.
Beyoncé came into the night with six nominations like Swift and left with three prizes.
The night’s top nominee, Bad Bunny, scored two prizes from eight nominations, with Harry Styles, BTS, Morgan Wallen and Kendrick Lamar also taking home a pair of awards.
Below is the complete list of winners.
Artist of the year
Taylor Swift
New artist of the year
Dove Cameron
Collaboration of the year
Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”
Favorite touring artist
Coldplay
Favorite music video
Taylor Swift, “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)”
Favorite male pop artist
Harry Styles
Favorite female pop artist
Taylor Swift
Favorite pop duo or group
BTS
Favorite pop album
Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version)
Favorite pop song
Harry Styles, “As It Was”
Favorite male country artist
Morgan Wallen
Favorite female country artist
Taylor Swift
Favorite country duo or group
Dan + Shay
Favorite country album
Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version)
Favorite country song
Morgan Wallen, “Wasted on You”
Favorite male hip-hop artist
Kendrick Lamar
Favorite female hip-hop artist
Nicki Minaj
Favorite hip-hop album
Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers
Favorite hip-hop song
Future ft. Drake & Tems, “Wait For U”
Favorite male R&B artist
Chris Brown — WINNER
Favorite female R&B artist
Beyoncé
Favorite R&B album
Beyoncé, Renaissance
Favorite R&B song
Beyoncé, “Break My Soul”
Favorite male Latin artist
Bad Bunny
Favorite female Latin artist
Anitta
Favorite Latin duo or group
Yahritza Y Su Esencia
Favorite Latin album
Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti
Favorite Latin song
Sebastián Yatra, “Dos Oruguitas”
Favorite rock artist
Machine Gun Kelly
Favorite rock song
Måneskin, “Beggin’”
Favorite rock album
Ghost, Impera
Favorite inspirational artist
For King & Country
Favorite gospel artist
Tamela Mann
Favorite dance/electronic artist
Marshmello
Favorite soundtrack
ELVIS
Favorite Afrobeats artist
Wizkid
Favorite K-pop artist
BTS
