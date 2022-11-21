Connect with us

Wizkid, Tems bag awards at 2022 American Music Awards (List of winners)

Nigerian music sensation, Wizkid whose real name is Ayodeji Balogun was voted the Favourite Afrobeat Artist at the 2022 American Music Awards (AMAs) on Sunday. Wizkid’s compatriot, Tems also bagged an award for contribution on Future and Drake’s track, ‘Wait For U’ which emerged victorious in the Favourite Hip Hop Song category.

The American Music Awards (AMAs) took place at the Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

American recording songstress Taylor Swift was the star of the night as she bagged six awards.

Beyoncé came into the night with six nominations like Swift and left with three prizes.

The night’s top nominee, Bad Bunny, scored two prizes from eight nominations, with Harry Styles, BTS, Morgan Wallen and Kendrick Lamar also taking home a pair of awards.

Below is the complete list of winners.

Artist of the year
Taylor Swift

New artist of the year
Dove Cameron

Collaboration of the year

Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”

Favorite touring artist
Coldplay

Favorite music video
Taylor Swift, “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)”

Favorite male pop artist
Harry Styles

Favorite female pop artist

Taylor Swift

Favorite pop duo or group
BTS

Favorite pop album

Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version)

Favorite pop song

Harry Styles, “As It Was”

Favorite male country artist
Morgan Wallen

Favorite female country artist
Taylor Swift

Favorite country duo or group
Dan + Shay

Favorite country album
Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version)

Favorite country song
Morgan Wallen, “Wasted on You”

Favorite male hip-hop artist
Kendrick Lamar

Favorite female hip-hop artist
Nicki Minaj

Favorite hip-hop album
Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

Favorite hip-hop song
Future ft. Drake & Tems, “Wait For U”

Favorite male R&B artist
Chris Brown — WINNER

Favorite female R&B artist
Beyoncé

Favorite R&B album
Beyoncé, Renaissance

Favorite R&B song
Beyoncé, “Break My Soul”

Favorite male Latin artist
Bad Bunny

Favorite female Latin artist
Anitta

Favorite Latin duo or group
Yahritza Y Su Esencia

Favorite Latin album
Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti

Favorite Latin song
Sebastián Yatra, “Dos Oruguitas”

Favorite rock artist
Machine Gun Kelly

Favorite rock song
Måneskin, “Beggin’”

Favorite rock album
Ghost, Impera

Favorite inspirational artist
For King & Country

Favorite gospel artist
Tamela Mann

Favorite dance/electronic artist
Marshmello

Favorite soundtrack
ELVIS

Favorite Afrobeats artist
Wizkid

Favorite K-pop artist
BTS

