Wizkid, Tems bag awards at 2022 American Music Awards (List of winners)

Nigerian music sensation, Wizkid whose real name is Ayodeji Balogun was voted the Favourite Afrobeat Artist at the 2022 American Music Awards (AMAs) on Sunday. Wizkid’s compatriot, Tems also bagged an award for contribution on Future and Drake’s track, ‘Wait For U’ which emerged victorious in the Favourite Hip Hop Song category.

The American Music Awards (AMAs) took place at the Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

American recording songstress Taylor Swift was the star of the night as she bagged six awards.

Beyoncé came into the night with six nominations like Swift and left with three prizes.

The night’s top nominee, Bad Bunny, scored two prizes from eight nominations, with Harry Styles, BTS, Morgan Wallen and Kendrick Lamar also taking home a pair of awards.

Below is the complete list of winners.

Artist of the year

Taylor Swift

New artist of the year

Dove Cameron

Collaboration of the year

Elton John & Dua Lipa, “Cold Heart – PNAU Remix”

Favorite touring artist

Coldplay

Favorite music video

Taylor Swift, “All Too Well (Taylor’s Version)”

Favorite male pop artist

Harry Styles

Favorite female pop artist

Taylor Swift

Favorite pop duo or group

BTS

Favorite pop album

Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version)

Favorite pop song

Harry Styles, “As It Was”

Favorite male country artist

Morgan Wallen

Favorite female country artist

Taylor Swift

Favorite country duo or group

Dan + Shay

Favorite country album

Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version)

Favorite country song

Morgan Wallen, “Wasted on You”

Favorite male hip-hop artist

Kendrick Lamar

Favorite female hip-hop artist

Nicki Minaj

Favorite hip-hop album

Kendrick Lamar, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers

Favorite hip-hop song

Future ft. Drake & Tems, “Wait For U”

Favorite male R&B artist

Chris Brown — WINNER

Favorite female R&B artist

Beyoncé

Favorite R&B album

Beyoncé, Renaissance

Favorite R&B song

Beyoncé, “Break My Soul”

Favorite male Latin artist

Bad Bunny

Favorite female Latin artist

Anitta

Favorite Latin duo or group

Yahritza Y Su Esencia

Favorite Latin album

Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti

Favorite Latin song

Sebastián Yatra, “Dos Oruguitas”

Favorite rock artist

Machine Gun Kelly

Favorite rock song

Måneskin, “Beggin’”

Favorite rock album

Ghost, Impera

Favorite inspirational artist

For King & Country

Favorite gospel artist

Tamela Mann

Favorite dance/electronic artist

Marshmello

Favorite soundtrack

ELVIS

Favorite Afrobeats artist

Wizkid

Favorite K-pop artist

BTS

