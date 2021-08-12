Wizkid to feature Canadian singer, Justin Bieber in ‘Éssence’ remix

Grammy-award winner, Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid, will feature the Canadian music superstar, Justin Bieber, in the remix of his smash hit “Essence.”

The album will be released on Friday.

‘Essence’ has been listed in the Billboard hot 100, a chart which reflects the 100 biggest songs in the United States.

It peaked at number 54 this week.

