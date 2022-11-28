Wizkid unfollows everyone on IG

Nigerian recording artiste, Ayodeji Balogun who is better known as Wizkid has unfollowed everyone on his Instagram account.

The award-winning musician raised eyebrows with his action on the social media platform on Sunday.

The ‘Essence’ crooner clicked on the unfollow button on his Instagram page and didn’t stop until the count was down to zero.

READ ALSO:Wizkid, Tems bag awards at 2022 American Music Awards (List of winners)

Even some of his friends and colleagues in the entertainment industry, like Osas Ighodaro, Ayra Starr, Tems, Buju, Naomi Campbell, and others were not spared from the ‘hostile’ makeover.

The recording artiste has 15.9 million people following him while he follows none of them.

See a screenshot of his page.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now