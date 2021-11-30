Wizkid wins Apple African artiste of the year award

Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid, has emerged the winner of the African Artiste of the year at the third edition of the Apple Music Awards.

Apple disclosed this on its website on Tuesday.

Wizkid’s hit song “Essence,” a track from his ‘Made In Lagos’ album, gained 125 million plays on Apple Music and over 2.8 million Shazams.

In his address after receiving the award, the singer thanked Apple and described the honour as a blessing.

The 31-year-old Grammy award winner said he was proud to represent Africa.

He said: “Thank you to Apple Music for this award. it’s a blessing to get to do what I do, and I’m proud to be representing Africa.”

Other artistes, who got recognition at the Apple Music awards were – The Weekend (Global artist of the year), H.E.R (Songwriter of the year), Olivia Rodrigo (Breakthrough Artiste of the Year, Album of the Year, and Song of the year), and Aya Nakamura (Artist of the Year – France) among others.

