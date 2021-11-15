Wizkid wins Best African Act at MTV EMA Award

Afrobeats icon, Ayodeji Balogun otherwise known as Wizkid, on Sunday won the gong for Best African Music Act at the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards.

He won the award ahead of compatriot Tems.

Other artistes listed in the category were – Diamond Platnumz, Amaarae, and Focalistic.

Read also: Wizkid, Tems bag nominations at the 2021 Soul Train Awards

In a congratulatory message to the singer via their Instagram handle – @mtvbaseafrica, the organizers wrote: “HUGE congratulations to BIG WIZ @wizkidayo for winning Best African Act! From Lagos to the world #MTVEMA #StarBoyHQ.”

Wizkid also took to his verified Instagram story to repost a video snippet of the announcement.

