Entertainment
Wizkid’s ‘Brown Skin Girl’ grabs award at 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, see full list of winners
Nigerian recording artiste, Wizkid, real name Ayodeji Balogun alongside American music icon, Beyonce, Blue Ivy and SAINT JHN clinched the ‘best cinematography’ category at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.
The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards took place at the Barclays Center, Brooklyn, on Sunday night, September 12.
American rapper, Lil Nas X emerged as the most successful artiste for the night, clinching three awards.
The rapper dedicated his victory to the “gay agenda”
Here is a complete list of winners.
GROUP OF THE YEAR: BTS
GLOBAL ICON AWARD/HONOREE: Foo Fighters
VIDEO OF THE YEAR: “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” – Columbia Records
ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Justin Bieber – Def Jam
SONG OF THE YEAR: Olivia Rodrigo: “Drivers License” – Geffen Records
BEST NEW ARTIST: Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records
PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR: Olivia Rodrigo: “Drivers License” – Geffen Records
BEST COLLABORATION: Doja Cat ft. SZA: “Kiss Me More” – Kemosabe Records/RCA Records
BEST HIP-HOP: Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A.: “Franchise” – Cactus Jack/Epic Records
READ ALSO: Singer Wizkid claims possession of Grammy Award plaque
BEST ROCK: John Mayer: “Last Train Home” – Columbia Records
BEST ALTERNATIVE: Machine Gun Kelly ft. Blackbear: “My Ex’s Best Friend” – Bad Boy/Interscope Records
BEST LATIN: Billie Eilish & Rosalía: “Lo Vas A Olvidar” – Darkroom/Interscope Records
BEST R&B: Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic: “Leave the Door Open” – Aftermath Entertainment/Atlantic Records
BEST K-POP: Billie Eilish: “Your Power” – Darkroom/Interscope Records
BEST DIRECTION: Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” – Columbia Records – Directed by: Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY: Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid: “Brown Skin Girl” – Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records – Cinematography by: Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, Mohammaed Atta Ahmed, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant
BEST ART DIRECTION: Saweetie ft. Doja Cat: “Best Friend” – Warner Records – Art Direction by: Alec Contestabile
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS: Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by: Mathematic
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY: Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness” – Columbia Records
BEST EDITING: Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic: “Leave the Door Open” – Aftermath Entertainment/Atlantic Records –
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...