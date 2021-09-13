Wizkid’s ‘Brown Skin Girl’ grabs award at 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, see full list of winners

Nigerian recording artiste, Wizkid, real name Ayodeji Balogun alongside American music icon, Beyonce, Blue Ivy and SAINT JHN clinched the ‘best cinematography’ category at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards took place at the Barclays Center, Brooklyn, on Sunday night, September 12.

American rapper, Lil Nas X emerged as the most successful artiste for the night, clinching three awards.

The rapper dedicated his victory to the “gay agenda”

Here is a complete list of winners.

GROUP OF THE YEAR: BTS

GLOBAL ICON AWARD/HONOREE: Foo Fighters

VIDEO OF THE YEAR: “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” – Columbia Records

ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Justin Bieber – Def Jam

SONG OF THE YEAR: Olivia Rodrigo: “Drivers License” – Geffen Records

BEST NEW ARTIST: Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records

PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR: Olivia Rodrigo: “Drivers License” – Geffen Records

BEST COLLABORATION: Doja Cat ft. SZA: “Kiss Me More” – Kemosabe Records/RCA Records

BEST HIP-HOP: Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A.: “Franchise” – Cactus Jack/Epic Records

BEST ROCK: John Mayer: “Last Train Home” – Columbia Records

BEST ALTERNATIVE: Machine Gun Kelly ft. Blackbear: “My Ex’s Best Friend” – Bad Boy/Interscope Records

BEST LATIN: Billie Eilish & Rosalía: “Lo Vas A Olvidar” – Darkroom/Interscope Records

BEST R&B: Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic: “Leave the Door Open” – Aftermath Entertainment/Atlantic Records

BEST K-POP: Billie Eilish: “Your Power” – Darkroom/Interscope Records

BEST DIRECTION: Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” – Columbia Records – Directed by: Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY: Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid: “Brown Skin Girl” – Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records – Cinematography by: Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, Mohammaed Atta Ahmed, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant

BEST ART DIRECTION: Saweetie ft. Doja Cat: “Best Friend” – Warner Records – Art Direction by: Alec Contestabile

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS: Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by: Mathematic

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY: Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness” – Columbia Records

BEST EDITING: Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic: “Leave the Door Open” – Aftermath Entertainment/Atlantic Records –

