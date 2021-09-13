Connect with us

Entertainment

Wizkid’s ‘Brown Skin Girl’ grabs award at 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, see full list of winners

Published

3 hours ago

on

Nigerian recording artiste, Wizkid, real name Ayodeji Balogun alongside American music icon, Beyonce, Blue Ivy and SAINT JHN clinched the ‘best cinematography’ category at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards.

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards took place at the Barclays Center, Brooklyn, on Sunday night, September 12.

American rapper, Lil Nas X emerged as the most successful artiste for the night, clinching three awards.

The rapper dedicated his victory to the “gay agenda”

Here is a complete list of winners.

GROUP OF THE YEAR: BTS

GLOBAL ICON AWARD/HONOREE: Foo Fighters

VIDEO OF THE YEAR: “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” – Columbia Records

ARTIST OF THE YEAR: Justin Bieber – Def Jam

SONG OF THE YEAR: Olivia Rodrigo: “Drivers License” – Geffen Records

BEST NEW ARTIST: Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records

PUSH PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR: Olivia Rodrigo: “Drivers License” – Geffen Records

BEST COLLABORATION: Doja Cat ft. SZA: “Kiss Me More” – Kemosabe Records/RCA Records

BEST HIP-HOP: Travis Scott ft. Young Thug & M.I.A.: “Franchise” – Cactus Jack/Epic Records

READ ALSO: Singer Wizkid claims possession of Grammy Award plaque

BEST ROCK: John Mayer: “Last Train Home” – Columbia Records

BEST ALTERNATIVE: Machine Gun Kelly ft. Blackbear: “My Ex’s Best Friend” – Bad Boy/Interscope Records

BEST LATIN: Billie Eilish & Rosalía: “Lo Vas A Olvidar” – Darkroom/Interscope Records

BEST R&B: Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic: “Leave the Door Open” – Aftermath Entertainment/Atlantic Records

BEST K-POP: Billie Eilish: “Your Power” – Darkroom/Interscope Records

BEST DIRECTION: Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” – Columbia Records – Directed by: Lil Nas X and Tanu Muino

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY: Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid: “Brown Skin Girl” – Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia Records – Cinematography by: Benoit Soler, Malik H. Sayeed, Mohammaed Atta Ahmed, Santiago Gonzalez, Ryan Helfant

BEST ART DIRECTION: Saweetie ft. Doja Cat: “Best Friend” – Warner Records – Art Direction by: Alec Contestabile

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS: Lil Nas X: “Montero (Call Me by Your Name)” – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by: Mathematic

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY: Harry Styles – “Treat People With Kindness” – Columbia Records

BEST EDITING: Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic: “Leave the Door Open” – Aftermath Entertainment/Atlantic Records –

Join the conversation

Opinions

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

11 + five =

Investigations

INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid to unregistered companies; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid to unregistered companies; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Investigations4 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months

Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
Nigerian govt launches N75bn SMEs COVID-19 stimulus schemes Nigerian govt launches N75bn SMEs COVID-19 stimulus schemes
Investigations1 month ago

INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others

Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project INVESTIGATION... Ten years and counting, Communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project

Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work INVESTIGATION....N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
Investigations5 months ago

INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work

In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger INVESTIGATION...PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Investigations5 months ago

INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger

Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...