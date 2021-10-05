Wizkid’s ‘Essence’ gets platinum certification in US

Nigerian Afrobeats superstar, Wizkid’s smash hit, “Essence” has become the African song to get the platinum certification in the United States.

The “Essence” was released in October 2020.

READ ALSO: Wizkid’s ‘Brown Skin Girl’ grabs award at 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, see full list of winners

The song reached platinum status just one month after it got the gold certification in the US.

Join the conversation

Opinions