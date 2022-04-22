Wizkid’s ‘Lol’ response to Banky W’s claim sends social media agog

Nigerian recording artiste, Wizkid, real name Ayodeji Balogun has instigated netizens to engage in a debate after he responded ‘lol’ to the interview session between Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and his former mentor, Banky W on Thursday, April 21.

Singer Bankole Wellington during an interview session with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on The BlackBox had expressed disappointment over Wizkid‘s absence from his wedding.

“Was I disappointed that he wasn’t at the wedding? I was but I know he tried because there was a show with a lot of the artists…I think it was One Africa,” he said.

Read also: Banky W claims singer Wizkid owes EME records three albums

“As a matter of fact Tiwa ended up…there was business class and she took an economy seat so she could make it. But he called at the time and said he was so sorry.”

Responding to the interview on Twitter, Wizkid wrote, ‘Lol’.

Specifically, the acronym ‘Lol’ refers to the social media terminologies, ‘laughing out loud’ or ‘lot of love’.

Following Wizkid’s vague response, numerous social media users have described the Grammy award winner’s response as disrespectful and needless.

Netizens have made attempts to decipher what Wizkid meant with his short response. The acronym, ‘Lol’ has garnered over 1.4 million tweets and is currently the number one trending topic on the microblogging site, Twitter at the time of this report.

Below is a cross-section of comments from netizens.

Na ordinary LOL scatter everywhere, if Wizkid con type LMAO nko. — ỌMỌ́TÁRÁ ÀKÀNNÍ (@_theladymo) April 21, 2022

Person serious dey explain something wizkid come quote am with LOL — MBAH (@Mbahdeyforyou) April 21, 2022

Wizkid quoting Banky's statement with "LOL" is insulting cos it implies that Banky was either telling lies or was saying rubb!sh; There was nothing funny about Banky's replies. I don't get why people are applauding Wizkid's d!srespectful behavior. Indeed, maturity isn't by age. — Daniel Regha (@DanielRegha) April 21, 2022

Wizkid is the smartest human i ever met😀😀. Banky is way confuse about the LOL right now 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/iHnQSJXtvS — BIG CRUISE (@Cruisewithmee) April 21, 2022

Wizkid; LOL Twitter NG; I must figure it out or I perish… pic.twitter.com/zz7pGmfXSJ — STARBOY GUCCI💙🧘‍♂️💙 (@GucciStarboi) April 21, 2022

Wizkid tweeting “LOL” to save him from unnecessary shalaye like “…you do this one! Oya na!” >>>>>> — ✨ (@_Just_Malik) April 21, 2022

Wizkid just said “Lol” and he literally has shut down the internet when you don’t talk too much, the moment you talk people will listen, Wizkid is a legend !!!!!! — SD 🛸 (@landlord988) April 21, 2022

LOL is supposed to make people laugh, why the tears on the TL? Wizkid, you do this one! 😂 — Elvis Tunde ➐ (@Tunnykvng) April 21, 2022

Thought LOL means something about laughing, why is Wizkid's own making some people cry?🤣🤣 — 𝐊𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐊𝐑𝐈𝐒 ✰🌍 (@krisayyor) April 21, 2022

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now