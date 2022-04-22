Connect with us

Wizkid’s ‘Lol’ response to Banky W’s claim sends social media agog

1 hour ago

Nigerian recording artiste, Wizkid, real name Ayodeji Balogun has instigated netizens to engage in a debate after he responded ‘lol’ to the interview session between Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and his former mentor, Banky W on Thursday, April 21.

Singer Bankole Wellington during an interview session with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on The BlackBox had expressed disappointment over Wizkid‘s absence from his wedding.

“Was I disappointed that he wasn’t at the wedding? I was but I know he tried because there was a show with a lot of the artists…I think it was One Africa,” he said.

Read also: Banky W claims singer Wizkid owes EME records three albums

“As a matter of fact Tiwa ended up…there was business class and she took an economy seat so she could make it. But he called at the time and said he was so sorry.”

Responding to the interview on Twitter, Wizkid wrote, ‘Lol’.

Specifically, the acronym ‘Lol’ refers to the social media terminologies, ‘laughing out loud’ or ‘lot of love’.

Following Wizkid’s vague response, numerous social media users have described the Grammy award winner’s response as disrespectful and needless.

Netizens have made attempts to decipher what Wizkid meant with his short response. The acronym, ‘Lol’ has garnered over 1.4 million tweets and is currently the number one trending topic on the microblogging site, Twitter at the time of this report.

Below is a cross-section of comments from netizens.

