Wizkid’s ‘Made In Lagos’ submitted for Grammy nomination

Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun aka Wizkid’s “Made In Lagos” album has been submitted for nomination in the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Made in Lagos which is Wizkid’s fourth studio album was released on October 30, 2020, by Starboy Entertainment and RCA Records.

Billboard, a platform that compiles weekly reports on musical albums in the United States and other countries confirmed on its website that the singer’s work has been submitted for nomination in the “Best Global Music Album” category.

The Billboard wrote: “Wizkid’s Made in Lagos is vying for a nod in the recently renamed best global music album category at the 2022 Grammys.”

Wizkid won his first-ever Grammy award this year with his contribution on Beyonce’s song, Brown Skin Girl.

