Woli Agba responds to criticism of comedians over visit to Osinbajo

Popular comic actor, Ayodele Ajewole aka Woli Agba, on Friday slammed individuals who criticized skit makers over a visit to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Several Nigerian content creators visited the Vice President on Thursday where they discussed plans for youths in the country.

This act irked Nigerians, especially the youths, who questioned why the comedians who should speak truth to people in power were dinning with politicians.

However, another notable comedian, Debo Adedayo aka Mr. Macaroni, was conspicuously absent at the meeting.

Mr. Macaroni’s absence from the forum fuelled rumours that he was not invited because of his constant criticism of the government.

READ ALSO: VP Yemi Osinbajo lauds Nigerian skit makers, dubs them most hilarious in the world

The comedian was physically assaulted during the #OccupyLagos protest in February.

He has remained one of the most outspoken social media content creators in recent times.

Woli Agba, who was surprised at the criticism that trailed the skit makers’ trip to the seat of power, took to his Instagram page to make clarification on the visit to the nation’s number two citizen.

Here is what he wrote:

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now