Woman arrested for allegedly stealing four-month-old baby | Ripples Nigeria

The Nasarawa State Police Command has said it arrested one Mrs Sewuese Humba for allegedly stealing a four-month-old baby boy, in Karu local government area of the state.

In a statement released at the weekend in Lafia, by the state’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Ramham Nansel, the Command said the arrest followed a complaint by the mother of the baby, Mrs Queen Moses, alleging that her child was taken away while sleeping.

According to the statement, the police trailed the suspect, who was arrested in Adikpo, Kwande local government area of Benue State, while the baby was recovered from her and taken to a hospital for immediate examination.

He said the suspect would be charged to court upon the completion of the investigation.

